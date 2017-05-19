*Hours after her estranged husband pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor, Huma Abedin has finally filed for divorce against Anthony Weiner.

Abedin brought an anonymous versus anonymous action in Manhattan Supreme Court Friday, and she’s asking for the court to seal the case, according to the New York Post. The filing is uncontested, meaning she is not expecting a fight over custody or the couple’s assets.

Weiner on Friday pleaded guilty to a single count of transferring obscene material to a minor as part of a plea agreement with the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. He must register as a sex offender.

According to the Post, Weiner sobbed in the courtroom as he admitted to exchanging X-rated messages with a 15-year-old girl.

“I have a sickness but I do not have an excuse,” he told Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska.

He also agreed to forfeit his iPhone as part of the deal.

Weiner admitted that in 2016, he started up an online relationship with the North Carolina teen “who said she was a high school student” after she contacted him online.

“I knew that was morally wrong,” Weiner said, breaking down in tears.

The charge carries up to 10 years in prison but prosecutors are calling for Weiner to be sentenced to between 21 and 27 months. Ultimately, the judge will decide Weiner’s punishment.