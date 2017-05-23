*Ice Cube has lined up his next big screen role.

The rapper-turned-actor will star in an untitled crime thriller from “Patriots Day” write Josh Zetumer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A director has yet to sign on.

The film centers on a clandestine high-tech version of the witness protection program that makes clients disappear by offering them seamless exits into new lives.

Captivate’s Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner are producing. The company is behind 2016’s “Jason Bourne” and 2012’s “The Bourne Legacy” thrillers.

Last month, signs of life at Cube’s “Friday” franchise were sparked by co-star John Witherspoon, who told a radio station that a studio had given the green light to a fourth sequel.

