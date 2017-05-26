*Ice Cube is not done with music.

Nearly 27 years after leaving N.W.A to launch a solo career and becoming a major player in Hollywood, the rapper has signed a deal with Interscope Records.

“It makes sense for a lot of reasons,” Cube told Variety on Thursday. “Interscope has always been on the cutting edge of music, so it’s cool to be associated with a label that’s done so much for hip-hop and music in general. They’re game changers.”

Cube joins a label with a solid track record in hip hop, with multi-platinum releases from Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and and Cube’s former bandmate in N.W.A, Dr. Dre.

“We are thrilled to announce that Ice Cube has joined the Interscope family,” chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M Records John Janick said. “He’s obviously one of the legendary figures in hip hop. That’s a massive statement on its own, but he’s so much more than that. Cube has an incredible body of work and as a fan, I’m honored to welcome him to the label.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed in Thursday’s announcement.

The first project will be a 25th anniversary edition of his second solo album, “Death Certificate,” which was released in October 1991. The re-release, dropping on June 9, will feature three new songs, “Only One Me,” “Dominate The Weak” and the lead single, “Good Cop, Bad Cop.”

“It’s cool now to have dough from the ‘big boys’ to get some of these new ideas out to the public,” the rapper said. “New records, new compilations and all these ideas that we can build over at Interscope.”

Cube will continue to run his independent label Lench Mob Records.

At the time of its original release, “Death Certificate” was criticized for its incendiary tone.

“Sadly, our community is dealing with many of the same issues,” Cube said. “I only hope that young millennials feeling powerless in the ‘hood can channel their own anger and frustration by listening to this record.”