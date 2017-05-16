*Cameras have started rolling on Idris Elba’s directorial debut “Yardie,” which will film for seven weeks on location in London and Jamaica, reports Variety

Studiocanal released a first image from the set on Tuesday showing Elba directing star Aml Ameen (“Maze Runner”) as a young Jamaican named “D” who arrives in London in the early 1980s and unexpectedly discovers the man who assassinated his revered brother in Jamaica a decade earlier. When his quest for justice explodes into a violent street war, he puts both himself and the lives of his loved ones in peril.

“I am interested in making human stories with characters that are either, full of grace or flawed,” said Elba, who has a supporting role in the film. “In ‘Yardie,’ the audience will see a film that hopefully means something to the people. I’m honored to able to shoot it in my hometown of London and as a guest in Jamaica.”

Based on the 1992 debut novel by Jamaican-born British writer Victor Headley, “Yardie” was adapted by “Bronson” writer Brock Norman Brock and Martin Stellman, who wrote and directed 1980s Denzel Washington thriller “For Queen and Country.”

British character actor Stephen Graham also stars alongside Jamaican newcomers Shantol Jackson, Sheldon Shepherd and Everaldo Creary as Jerry Dread.

Elba also serves as an executive producer on the film.