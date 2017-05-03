*Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey are on opposite sides of saving humanity in the first trailer for “Dark Tower,” an adaptation of the Stephen King series.

Tom Taylor plays a young boy who is taken in and trained by Elba’s character Roland Deschain or “The Gunslinger.” The two face the threats of McConaughey’s Walter Padick, also known as “The Man in Black.”

“For thousands of generations the gunslingers were knights sworn to protect us from the coming of the dark,” Elba says in a voiceover at the beginning of the trailer.

At one point McConaughey taunts, “You can’t stop what’s coming. Death always wins.”

The two actors promoted the trailer’s release Tuesday by exchanging posts on social media.

“You want the Tower?” McConaughey tweeted at Elba. “To find the tower is my purpose. I’m sworn,” the co-star responded.

“Dark Tower” hits theaters on August 4.

Watch the trailer below: