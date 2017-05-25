*Iggy Azalea says she doesn’t even know New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. following earlier reports that the two are romantically linked.

Page Six blamed the Australian rapper for OBJ’s missed OTAs, claiming the receiver bailed on the voluntary practices to be with Iggy in Los Angeles.

Azalea tells TMZ Sports that they were both at the Bowlero bowling alley in L.A. on Monday, as Page Six reported, and they did pose in a group photo together, but that was about it.

She says there was no “cozying up” or “being romantic,” as Page Six suggested.

In addition to not knowing Beckham, Iggy says she’s not even a football fan, and her only experience with the gridiron was watching Lady Gaga’s halftime show in the last Super Bowl.