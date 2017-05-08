* The first annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival (ILICFF) announced the winners of the short film competition, which screened 15 films from Spain, Japan, New Zealand, India and the USA. One of the ILICFF panelists, founder Anthony Michael Hobbs, offered inspiring filmmakers major advice, ‘Don’t dream, do it – like Nike say.”

The event, held at the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department Community Hall on April 30, 2017 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., started by screening short films made by kids (ages 18 and under) followed by those short films made for kids. During intermission a panel was held for a Q and A session. Panelists aside from award winning filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs’ was stage and theater expert Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment); stylist and make-up expert Jeneanne Collins (Rebellious Beauty) and Public Relations/Business and Promotions expert Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA). The panel discussion consisted of many serious questions from young filmmakers and their parents; it was followed by the screening of short films starring kids.

Winners of three categories were selected for the “Best Filmmaker” Award, along with a special “Film Festival Choice” Award and an “Honorary ULMII Award” from the “Uplifting Minds II” entertainment conference, celebrating 18 years, for most uplifting film. Winners included “SleepTalker” (USA) a film about dealing with bullies for “Best Film By Kids;” Cuerdas (Spain) an animated film about including and supporting kids with disabilities for “Best Film For Kids,” as well as won “Film Festival Choice”; “4 Quarters of Silence” (USA) a documentary about a deaf school for “Best Film Starring a Kid,” and “Black and Blue” a film about the lost of a military father and son for “Most Uplifting Film.” Jillian Lebling (pictured center), director of SleepTalker was on hand to receive her award.

The ILICFF was founded by Hobbs’ (who is 12 years old) to inspire kids, like himself, to make their dreams a reality and on that day he inspired not only kids but adults and parents. Hobbs has wrote, produced, directed and starred in three films, One Nation, Naga Pixie and Agent Hollywood, through his company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC. His first film One Nation is about a group of kids doing something special for returning soldiers from the Iraq war. It was screened in 10 national film festivals and he won four awards. This second film Naga Pixie is about a group of friends being chased by a “Pixie” who is scolding them about how they treat animals and the earth. To date it has been screened at five national film festivals and has won at two. His third short film Agent Hollywood premiered at the Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival co-produced and co-directed by his former basketball coach Michael Forstner. Agent Hollywood is about a young celebrity actor who is really an undercover agent with a mission to save the world.

Anthony Michael Hobbs is also an award winning actor. Hobbs has garnered six awards from Global Stars Network for his acting skills. He is best known for his role as a young Frederick Douglass in the 2013 Emmy Award nominated PBS Special Mini-Series “The American Experience: The Abolitionist” (http://video.pbs.org/video/2321796209) starring actor/director Richard Brooks (“Law & Order”). Another notable staring role is in the DreamWorks documentary “How to Train Your Dragon: Dragons and Dinosaurs” (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bekKOmfsWfc). He stars in a United Way‘s PSA (http://vimeo.com/54017197); several PBS Sprout Network mini-segments still running; the national classroom program called KinderRhyme – which appears in over 2600 school programs; he is the instructional voice for advertising firm TBWA World Wide – the largest advertising holding company in the world; he appears in the film Waiting for Godot, and Hobbs appeared in a USDA’s Healthy Kids print campaign. As a model he has worked for Finish Line Athletics (in-store and catalogue) the 2nd largest chain in the U.S. and for ToysRUs in national marketing campaigns.

For more information about the Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival visit Hobbs’ website www.anthony-michael.com or www.ImaginationLunchbox.com. You can also contact him at [email protected]

