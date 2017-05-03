*The month of April was celebrated as Jazz Appreciation Month. There was a variety of events scheduled across the United States and on a global scale, celebrating America’s #1 art form JAZZ!

International Jazz Day 30th was, established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). This is the six annual International Jazz day. Major concerts, festivals and other related events were held all over the world.

The musically vibrant and culturally rich city of Havana, Cuba was selected as the 2017 Global Host City, presented each year on April 30th, in partnership with the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz. International Jazz Day highlights the power of jazz as a force for freedom and creativity, promotes intercultural dialogue through respect and understanding, and unites people from all corners of the globe. You were probably one of the fortunate people who saw the All-Star Global Concert that was streamed live presented at the Gran Teatro de la Habana Alicia Alonso. Stay with me if you want to find out how you can view this amazing concert that featured a who’s who of International Jazz Stars.

KJAZZ and The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center teamed up once again to present the 2nd Annual International Jazz Day in Los Angeles, Sunday, April 30th, from 1-6PM, at the Vision Theater Backlot.

A multi-cultural, multi-ethnic crowd of jazz aficionados gathered on this hot Sunday afternoon, united for the music.

The free festival was hosted by Leroy Downs, KJAZZ host, and featured a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald with Barbara Morrison and Cathy Segal Garcia. The afternoon also featured entertainment provided by Derf Reflaw, Fernando Pullum Big Band, Harmony Project Mariachi Band, Harmony Project Funk Orchestra, Jazz Zone and Torre Brannon Reese.

International Jazz Day in Los Angeles program got under way with the future of jazz and other genres of music in general. Hats off and a huge round of applause goes out to Darnell Phillips and Claudia Garcia with the Harmony Project for all of the hard work that they are doing with the youth groups. The rewards for their hard work was on full display as their respective bands performed superbly before a live audience of jazz fans and their parents.

Mr. Albert Lord, Field Deputy, southeast, Office of Council President Herb J. Wesson Jr., recognized and awarded Barbara Morrison for all of the hard work that went into organizing the International Jazz Day and for all that she does to promote and preserve jazz in Los Angeles community as well as a Global Ambassador.

Derf Reklaw and his band featuring Jai Jae Kabasa, percussions, Reggie Carson, bass, and Kenneth Allen drums thrilled with “Everywhere,” “Twati,” “Giant Steps,” and closed with “Salute to the Band Box” by Gigi Gryce.

Fernando Pullum and His Big Band came out roaring on “Go Go,” “Red Clay,” “Unchain My Heart” with Barbara Morrison and concluded their set with “Oye Como Va” with Derf Reflaw on percussions.

The Jazz Zone took the entertainment up a notch with an outstanding set of jazz that consisted of the incredibly talents Darrel Crooks, guitar, vocals and scatting, Cedric Anderson, drums, Jeff Robinson, vocals and Mikal Majeed, keyboards.

The International Jazz Day featured a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald “The First lady of Song” on the occasion of her Centennial birthday. This is just one of thousands of tributes and concerts taking place from April 2017-April 2018.

Cathy Segal Garcia performed several tunes that were recorded by Ella including “I Was Doing alright,” “Moonlight in Vermont,” and “Dancing Cheek to Cheek.”

The hostess with the most, Barbara Morrison honored Ella with “Lullaby of Birdland.” Barbara continued her set with “Let’s Stay Together,” “Don’t No Why,” “I can’t Stand the Rain,” and “At Last” by Etta James.

Fans who like their jazz with a little spice were in luck. Victor Orlando Y Su Orquestra de Orlando fit the bill.

This smokin’ hot band played a set in tribute to the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, who was born in Cuba. The great vocalist Lily Hernandez added her vocal stylings to the hit tunes, “Copa de la Vida,” “La Negra Tiene Tumbao,” and “Carnaval.” They also played an original by Victor entitled “Argentia” and concluded their crowd pleasing set with “Oye Como Va’ that left the crowd screaming for an encore.

The band consisted of Victor Orlando, percussions, Lily Hernandez, vocals, Iliana Rose, keyboards, Calixto Oviedo, drums, Ed Rhodes, bass and an explosive horn section.

Torre Brannon Reese closed out the festival, on this hot Sunday afternoon. Torre had the crowd up and dancing to the sensational soulful sounds of New Orleans R&B.

To learn more about International Jazz Day visit www.jazzday.com to view the All-Star Global Concert that was streamed live online from the Gran Teatro de la Habana Alicia Alonso. Check out www.jazzandblues.org to listen live to America’s number 1 jazz station. The learn more about the one and only Barbara Morrison and all of the wonderful things that she is doing to keep jazz alive in Los Angeles visit www.barbaramorrisonpac.com

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer, music reviewer and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]

###