*The Internet has been getting its Sherlock Holmes on with a phone number accidentally tweeted today by Michelle Obama.

The former First Lady shared the series of digits, which everyone soon discovered was a phone number that, when dialed, reached the voicemail of one Duncan Wolfe in St. Louis. News outlets quickly found out that a former White House digital strategist shares the same name and lists the same number on his website.

The tweet was quickly deleted from Obama’s account, but not before a fresh Twitter account was created to memorialize the mistake and social media had its fun.

Michelle Obama just ruined Duncan Wolfe’s day by accidentally tweeting out his phone number. RIP to his voicemail inbox. 😂 — Lindsey Noel (@LDAWGGG17) May 5, 2017

According to his official bio, Wolfe has worked for a number of major companies including McDonald’s, Toyota, Amazon and Humana. But he is perhaps best known for his work for the Obama White House and The New York Times.

Wolfe, who started at the White House as an intern, produced one of the most popular videos ever to come out of the White House. In Feb. 2016, the videographer captured President Obama and the First Lady dancing with centenarian Virginia McLaurin, who visited the White House in celebration of Black History Month. The video received tens of millions of views.

Watch below:

Wolfe traveled with the president, first lady and Vice President Joe Biden during his time at the White House.

In other Michelle Obama news, the former first lady appeared in New York with Nick Cannon, Questlove, Donna Karan, Tamron Hall, Robin Roberts, Soledad O’Brien and more celebs for College Signing Day. The event celebrated more than 200 hundred college-bound students.

It also included an acoustic performance by singer Daya, and a spirited routine by the BLSYW step team, an all-girls dance squad from Baltimore featured in the upcoming documentary, “Step.”

But the biggest applause was reserved for the “Forever First Lady,” as Cannon called her, who created College Signing Day four years ago as part of her “Reach Higher” initiative encouraging high school students to pursue higher education.

It’s a cause Obama says remains near and dear to her — and to former President Barack Obama as well.

“I might not live in the White House anymore, but Barack and I are going to keep on celebrating you all,” she said as she took the stage, “and supporting you and lifting you up no matter what house we live in.”

Watch College Signing Day highlights below (Michelle Obama pops in at the 1:22:30 mark: