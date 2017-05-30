*Irv Gotti has resurrected Murder Inc. Records, yet again.
The mogul is relaunching his off-and-on label through a partnership with 300 Entertainment, the indie label founded by his former colleagues Lyor Cohen and Kevin Liles, along with Roger Gold and Todd Moscowitz.
Gotti announced the joint venture Monday (May 29) on Instagram. “F–k it. No need to hold back announcing this sh*t,” he wrote in the caption. “Let’s get it popping. MURDER INC has formed a Partnership with the guys who I had all my success with. With the guys who believed in me from Day 1. KEVIN LILES AND LYOR COHEN and [their] 300 Record Label. I’m beyond blessed and excited to be Smashing with my guys. Who truly know me. And understand me. I couldn’t ask for better Partners.”
Fuck it. No need to hold back announcing this shit. Let’s get it popping. MURDER INC has formed a Partnership with the guys who I had all my success with. With the guys who believed in me from Day 1. KEVIN LILES AND LYOR COHEN and there 300 Record Label. I’m beyond blessed and excited to be Smashing with my guys. Who truly know me. And understand me. I couldn’t ask for better Partners. And pictured here with me and Kev. Is BOOGIIE BYRD And FITTED CIRCLE. MURDER INC’S New Artist. BOOGIIE IS MY YOUNG NIGGA FROM DC. YES. THE DISTRICT. AND FITTED CIRCLE IS MY YOUNG NIGGAS ORIGINALLY FROM ST. LOUIS. BUT NOW RESIDING IN ATLANTA. DAVO AND DALLAS. BROTHERS. They both are officially signed with Murder Inc/300. And I made this announcement. Cause we are shooting both there Videos this weekend. For there songs off of the IRV GOTTI PRESENTS MUSIC INSPIRED BY TALES ALBUM. Which will be the 1st release we put out. No Official Date for the Album. Oh. And there is another artist that I will announce shortly. And it’s Murder Inc. So it goes without saying Ja Rule and Blackchild are apart of everything I am doing also. Can’t wait for y’all to hear this music. And yes. That Is CHINK SANTANA NEXT TO ME. My musical genius partner. And on the other end is my nigga Juice. Who is grinding with us and making it all come together. I couldn’t ask for a better team. So everyone been saying for me to come back. Well. TALES helped bring me back and put that fire back in me to make music. GOD blessed me with Boogiie and Fitted Circle and Another act. Who I will reveal later. So get ready for some dope feel good hits. Blending New Niggas with my BRAIN of making Music. Hahahha. It’s Murdaaaaa! 4 Life!! #murderinc #visionaryideas #2thegrave
Gotti first launched Murder Inc. in 1999 with Ja Rule, Lil Mo, and eventually Charli Baltimore and Ashanti. At one point, Bobby Brown even joined the label.
In 2003, Gotti changed the label’s name to The Inc. due to lingering feuds, and an investigation from the IRS. But by 2010, main artists Ja Rule and Charli Baltimore would leave the label, and The Inc. sort of fizzled out.
In September 2013, Gotti brought it back as a unit under his new label, Visionary. Newly released from prison, Ja Rule returned to release his first songs in years, “Fresh Out Da Pen” and “Everything.”
In announcing the latest relaunch on Monday, Gotti also introduced the first artists signed to the new partnership: Boogiie Byrd from Washington D.C. and Fitted Circle from Atlanta (by way of St. Louis). Videos for both acts were being filmed over the weekend.