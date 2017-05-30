*Irv Gotti has resurrected Murder Inc. Records, yet again.

The mogul is relaunching his off-and-on label through a partnership with 300 Entertainment, the indie label founded by his former colleagues Lyor Cohen and Kevin Liles, along with Roger Gold and Todd Moscowitz.

Gotti announced the joint venture Monday (May 29) on Instagram. “F–k it. No need to hold back announcing this sh*t,” he wrote in the caption. “Let’s get it popping. MURDER INC has formed a Partnership with the guys who I had all my success with. With the guys who believed in me from Day 1. KEVIN LILES AND LYOR COHEN and [their] 300 Record Label. I’m beyond blessed and excited to be Smashing with my guys. Who truly know me. And understand me. I couldn’t ask for better Partners.”

Gotti first launched Murder Inc. in 1999 with Ja Rule, Lil Mo, and eventually Charli Baltimore and Ashanti. At one point, Bobby Brown even joined the label.

In 2003, Gotti changed the label’s name to The Inc. due to lingering feuds, and an investigation from the IRS. But by 2010, main artists Ja Rule and Charli Baltimore would leave the label, and The Inc. sort of fizzled out.

In September 2013, Gotti brought it back as a unit under his new label, Visionary. Newly released from prison, Ja Rule returned to release his first songs in years, “Fresh Out Da Pen” and “Everything.”

In announcing the latest relaunch on Monday, Gotti also introduced the first artists signed to the new partnership: Boogiie Byrd from Washington D.C. and Fitted Circle from Atlanta (by way of St. Louis). Videos for both acts were being filmed over the weekend.