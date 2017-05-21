*Hollywood’s favorite (Black) IT girl at the moment is writer/actress Issa Rae, who joined Deadline’s The Contenders Emmy event where she explained why she decided to create her hit HBO dramedy “Insecure.”

“For such a long time, I just wasn’t seeing great black female friendships on television,” she said. “It was constantly about tearing one another down and just leaving it that way or throwing shade.”

Continuing, “The relationship between Issa and Molly is the core relationship of the show and that will not change. We wanted to focus on one that was healthy. Of course they have their issues, as a lot of friendships do.”

The Golden Globe-nominated actress also talked about how important it was for her to highlight parts of L.A. that have been previously shown in a negative light.

“I wanted to highlight specific parts of L.A. that I hadn’t seen demonstrated in the most positive light in the last couple of years and wanted to make South L.A. sexy.”

Peep the full interview below.

Season 2 of “Insecure” premieres July 23 on HBO.



Writer/Director Jordan Peele and his “Get Out” cast reunited to celebrate the digital release of the blockbuster horror-thriller, which has grossed over $200 million worldwide.

The film is now available on iTunes and arrives on DVD and Blu-ray on May 23rd.

Meanwhile, Peele is already working on the follow-up to “Get Out” after inking a deal with Universal Pictures. The upcoming untitled social thriller will be set in the Jim Crow era south. Jordan will write, direct and produce the project.