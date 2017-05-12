*HBO is saying Happy Mother’s Day with a new promo that features the moms of several of its stars reciting their child’s most risqué lines on the network.

“I’m about to stunt on your ass,” says Delyna, the mother of “Insecure” star Issa Rae. Her line was tame compared to some of the others.

For example, Pete Holmes’ mom Irena was forced to say, “Why is my hand towel on your d**k?”

Delyna was also in a montage showing several of the mothers flat out refusing to say the lines.

“There’s only one line your mom wants to hear today,” reads the video’s closing message, capped by another montage showing the moms’ famous sons and daughters all saying, “Happy Mother’s Day.”

The chosen hashtag: #HBOlikeamother.

Watch below: