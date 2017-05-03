

*At the heart of every successful reality show is a whole lotta drama. And of course that’s what “Basketball Wives” is all about.

If you’ve been watching the show for a while, you no doubt aware of the storyline regarding Jackie Christie and her estranged daughter Takari Lee and her grandchild/son (by Takari).

You probably know that last year, a Go Fund Me account was created by Takari, to assist with funds to pay for her son who was badly burned at daycare.

It goes without saying that for a while now, between stories about the situation as well as stinging posts on social media, lotsa folks have started to question Jackie Christie’s relationship with her daughter and grandson, Jaxon.

Watch Jackie below giving her thoughts on the situation.

Meanwhile Christie and Evelyn Lozada, who returned to the show this season, have also mixed it up verbally over the situation. Oh yeah, in case you missed it, Evelyn donated money to Takari, which resulted in Jackie being pissed about her (Evelyn) inserting herself in what she considered a private and personal family issue, which to us doesn’t make any sense since the whole issue is not even remotely private. But hey, we think we know what that’s really all about.

In any event, earlier today, Jackie posted a message on social media in response to the controversy (see it below). Christie is claiming the public is being fed BS and she’s ready to share more about her life.

Apparently it doesn’t matter what her mother is claiming about the situation being “BS,” TaKari slammed Jackie on social media after the “Basketball Wives” star threw herself a “GlamMa” party in celebration of becoming a grandmother to her daughter Chantel’s newborn.

TaKari took to Instagram to show just how much of an absent grandmother Jackie appears to be to her son by posting a screenshot of a text exchange between them.





In the caption for the photo, she highlighted that her mom hasn’t responded to her for a while, but took the time to throw herself a party for becoming a grandmother to Chantel’s baby. She specified that she didn’t want her to “have a celebration,” but “a response would have been cool.”