*Basketball wife and reality TV star Jackie Christie continues to do the most in her ongoing battle with her daughter Ta’Kari Lee.

Messy Jackie recently publicly disclosed her daughter’s alleged battle with depression and Ta’Kari QUICKLY popped back.

Ta’Kari, who has a book dropping soon about her life with mom… + other thangs, hopped on social media to respond to her mother’s depression claims, peep it below.

As many of you know, Jackie and Ta’Kari have been feuding for years, and Ta’Kari hasn’t been shy about blasting her mother about making her feel like a “step child” growing up.

Last week, the “Basketball Wives” star took to Instagram to share a string of throwback pics featuring herself and Ta’Kari in an attempt to mend their relationship, but Ta’Kari (and a lot of BBW viewers) saw the attempt as a play for cheap sympathy, and not a genuine apology.

Peep some of the images below:

Meanwhile, Ta’Kari continues to accuse Jackie of being an absentee mother, along with a neglectful and abusive one. But Jackie set out to squash her claims by sharing these #throwback photos of the two of them together when she was younger.

When Jackie appeared on a Philadelphia talk show this week to discuss her forthcoming appearance in an experimental play in that city, she took the opportunity to embarrass Ta’Kari by claiming her daughter has been suffering from depression her whole life–and this has caused some of the bad blood between them.

When the show’s host asks Jackie about the “things” that have been popping off on Twitter, Jackie says:

I stand by everything on [the show]; it’s been theraputic for me…it’s a difficult journey, and you have to be real strong to be able to take the hits that you’re gonna get….My daughter suffers from depression. And I love her to death–she’s my firstborn. And, whatever she’s going through, I can just, as a mother, love her from a distance–and, together, but not publicly. And just support her.

Ta’Kari’s response to Jackie was swift, but unfortunately, she deleted it shortly after posting it on IG. Bossip captured the original post, in which she said:

First off, I find it wrong for you to go on TV and diagnose me with ANYTHING!! You have not been to a Dr. Appt or mental health facility with me to know anything about my health Not even my hearing.

I totally understand being under pressure and needing a quick way to deflect an uncomfortable subject, but how do you do that by throwing me under the bus? Like I can’t respond back.

Out of respect I will always keep it classy and respectful, but taking my kindness and humble attitude for a weakness isn’t wise. Every phony medical condition, childhood “stories”and so forth will be addressed. So if the plan is to lie me away, good luck with that.

I’m shocked at the continuation of lies and false allegations against me and my family in an attempt to discredit me. I learned long ago to be skeptical of you and anything you do, so if your mother’s day text and Thank you text for my post was for your show I would not be surprised. Hard to imagine two days later, you would blatantly state an unfounded lie, that I’m depressed and need to be loved from a distance.

If you don’t want to own up to it, don’t talk about it. “No comment” is enough.

The continued concern on who does or doesn’t do for my kids, whose lives you are not apart of, is getting out of hand, too. Then, again we can talk about the past if you want.

P.S Dad says hello!

Would u like his number or should I give him yours?

Meanwhile, Jackie’s ongoing drama with her daughter continues to play out on “Basketball Wives” Season 6, which airs Monday nights at 9pm on VH1.

