*Awww, poor baby. For some reason life is being cruel to Jaden Smith.

On Saturday, the young man told his millions of Twitter followers about an incident at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto; he says they “spiked” his pancakes with cheese.

Will Smith’s son, who’s in Toronto filming a romantic drama called “Life in a Year,” also said the hotel made him “want to throw up.”

“The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf,” he first wrote to his six million followers on Saturday.

He added, “I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List.”

The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

He then fired off two more tweets that spoke on how his hotel stay had turned sour.

“The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I’m Surprised I’m Still Alive,” the 18-year-old actor tweeted, followed by, “After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room.”

The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I’m Surprised I’m Still Alive. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

After his final claim of the hotel kicking him out of his room, the tweet string ended.

So far, the Four Seasons and Smith’s rep have not responded to a request for comment.

As we reported back in March, Jaden Smith had been cast opposite Cara Delevingne in “Life in a Year.” The plot follows a 17-year-old boy who, after learning his girlfriend is dying from cancer, sets out to give her their entire life together, in the year she has left. Will Smith is producing the Mitja Okorn-directed film that will also star Terrence Howard and Nia Long.