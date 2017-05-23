

*Janet Jackson’s first ex-husband, James DeBarge, is back in the spotlight — this time for causing a head-on collision with a woman who is on the hunt for him after he fled the scene of the accident.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred April 24 and it was captured via the woman’s dash cam. Luckily, the impact of the crash wasn’t so hard that it caused serious injuries, but the victim’s car was damaged.

Watch video of the accident above.

After James’ Mercedes station wagon collides with the woman’s Chevy Volt, he sticks his head out of the car and gestures to her that he’s going to pull over across the street. Turns out, he speeds off and unbeknownst to him, the woman’s dash cam is recording the entire incident. That’s how she was able to find out that it was an R&B legend who hit her.

Now she has her attorney, Michael Parker, on the hunt for James to make him pay for her $6K in damages. Parker told TMZ he has not been able to locate DeBarge yet and it appears that he has no insurance.

The acclaimed singer made headlines back in March when he demanded that Janet come clean about their “secret love child,” born over three decades ago. The “Rhythm Nation” singer eloped with DeBarge in 1984, but the marriage was annulled in 1985.

In an episode of WE TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” — which aired last year, 53-year-old DeBarge talks about having a secret daughter with Jackson.

“I’m tired of the secrecy,” DeBarge tells his daughter, Kristinia, when she confronts him after reading an article about the rumors. “I’m tired of the truth not coming forward, and people being a coward when it comes to it. And I thought it was wise for me to speak out now because it needs to be addressed.”

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know,” he continues. “I was under the impression that there was no baby, and I wanted to believe it’s not true. But it is.”

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson does not address the rumors that she as a child with James.

