*Texas Judge James Oakley, who couldn’t hold his racist tongue long enough to post a message on social media, has been reprimanded and sent to a sensitivity training class on race.

Sitting on the seat for the case of Otis Tyrone McKane, a Black man accused of killing Benjamin Marconi (no race mentioned, but seriously, will it take a rocket scientist to guess?) as he sat in his patrol car writing a traffic ticket, the judge posted on social media that it was time for “a tree and a rope.”

When confronted about the post Oakley attributed it to his personal feelings that the killing “should qualify for the death penalty.” He said it had nothing to do with race. Then, it what can only be seen as an attempt to be cute, he added, “Maybe I watched too many Westerns when I was little.”

Yeah, Black folk had a real problem with John Wayne too.

Read more at EURThisNthat.