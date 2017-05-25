*While Jamie Foxx makes headlines about how thankful he is that Oprah Winfrey saved his career, he’s also trending because of one usuer’s “disrespectful” tweet.

Online hysterics erupted when a Twitter user posted a question comparing Foxx’s talent to that of musician/actor Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino.

“Between these two, Who’s the most multi-talented?,” the user captioned a photo of Jamie and Donald (see below):

people think Donald Glover is more talented than Jamie Foxx? pic.twitter.com/t7Ffv50un1 — Rikky! Rikki! Rikkè! (@rwxoxo) May 21, 2017

Between these two, Who’s the most multi-talented? (Question inspired by @RobJustJokin) pic.twitter.com/AscCiMZZL9 — Comedy Hype (@ComedyHype_) May 20, 2017

Many Foxx fans took the comparison as a complete diss to Jamie’s legacy and talent, so they responded accordingly:

Yall know damn well Donald Glover is not on Jamie Foxx level who the hell started this debate anyway? pic.twitter.com/Ug4MEbPgvD — DKT (@darleneturner53) May 21, 2017

I swear if i hear someone say Donald Glover is more talented than Jamie Foxx.. pic.twitter.com/62ekNTmINI — 6’7-Eleven Inches (@LeBandz_James) May 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Foxx has revealed that Oprah staged an intervention for him when his drinking threatened to derail his career in the months following the release of the 2004 biopic “Ray” and his first Oscar nomination. He went on to win the Oscar for his performance in the film — at the time becoming the third black man to take home the coveted award.

Watch Jamie Foxx & Childish Gambino Sing Live:

