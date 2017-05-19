*Janelle Monae and Leslie Mann will join Steve Carell in an upcoming drama from director Robert Zemeckis.

Based on Jeff Malmberg’s 2010 documentary “Marwencol,” the untitled feature follows a man who builds a miniature WWII-era village as a way to recover from a violent assault. Zemeckis co-wrote the screenplay with Caroline Thompson.

This marks Monae’s first role since her big screen debuts in awards contenders “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight.”

Zemeckis will produce via his Uni-based ImageMovers, along with Jack Rapke and Steve Starkey, as well as Cherylanne Martin. Malmberg and Jeckie Levine will exec produce. Maradith Frenkel and Yellin will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.