*Sans makeup, a chilled out, laid back Janet Jackson posted a video update for fans who just might happen to be interested in knowing how things are going for her. After all, there’s been a lot of drama coming from her camp lately.

Speaking of which, in her video, Janet, let’s us know that she wants to “keep it real.” Miss Nasty confirms that she’s separated from her husband, Wissam Al Man, and that they’re in court.

Janet also informs everyone that she’s continuing her tour, as promised. The tour is now known as the “State of the World Tour” and will kick-off in September. See the full itinerary below.