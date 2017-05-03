*Of course you already know about Janet Jackson‘s impending divorce from Wissam Al Mana and her subsequently, her new world tour scheduled to begin in September.

Speaking of the tour which is named “The State of the World Tour” we’re now learning that the pop star is planning g on bringing baby son Eissa along for the ride.

Umm, is that a good idea?

Well, if the singer does decide to bring her child, who would assist her? The answer, say sources is her brother Randy Jackson. He will be with her to help take care of his four-month-old nephew.

“[Randy] is her primary source of emotional support and may be the perfect guardian for her son while she’s on tour,” a source was quoted as saying.

OTHER NEWS ON EURweb: GREGALAN WILLIAMS OF OWN’S ‘GREENLEAF’ TALKS HIS CONTROVERSIAL ABUSIVE CHARACTER [EUR EXCLUSIVE]

“Touring with baby Eissa could be a possible problem but she’s hoping it’s not,” the source said, adding that the 50-year-old singer “will be in court to flesh out the dissolution of her marriage.”

As “Miss Nasty” gets ready for her “greatest tour ever,” she is also set to make some serious changes to her lifestyle and that’s also music to fans ears. Yep, the old, sexy, raw Janet is back!

“She’ll be coming out full force and unrestricted,” the source explained. “Janet will begin rigorously dieting. She wants to look her best for herself and her fans.”

The news comes after Jackson announced her comeback in a recent video via social media. While addressing her fans, the mother-of-one held no restraint and even joked about putting on some extra pounds following the birth of Eissa.

“Hey, you guys, it’s me, Jan, just in case you don’t recognize me since I have put on quite a few since I had the baby,” she said. “But I thank God for him, he’s so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby.”