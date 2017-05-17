*Janet Jackson may be separated from husband Wissam Al Mana, but he still made sure to honor his ex’s 51st birthday.

A Jackson family source tells ET that Al Mana sent his estranged wife a mix of over 100 roses and orchids in celebration of her born day.

“Janet and her husband are separated, but have a mutual love and admiration for each other,” the source notes. “There doesn’t seem to be a reconciliation in the future, but never say never.”

In January, Jackson and Al Mana welcomed their first child, son Eissa, and the source says Jackson “couldn’t ask for a better gift than her precious baby boy.”

As for her upcoming State of the World Tour, the source insists that her fans should “expect nothing but perfection.”

“She’ll be coming out full force and unrestricted,” the source said. “Janet will begin rigorously dieting. She wants to look her best for herself and her fans.”