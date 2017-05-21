*Janet Jackson is ready to get her post-baby body back in FIERCE mode and get back to work following her split from Wissam Al Mana.

“Janet is the most independent out of all of the Jacksons,” a family friend told PEOPLE. “She wants to get back on stage.”

Jackson’s upcoming “State of the World” Tour kicks off this September, and sources say Janet, 51, is working overtime to make sure her body will make you gag.

via ET:

“Janet is juicing right now and doing the super cleanse next. She is eating a little bit, but just lean proteins and vegetables,” the source explained. “This regime will put her back in fighting shape for her tour. She is also going to be working with a trainer to get back in tip-top form.”

An additional source previously told ET earlier this month that Jackson is preparing for this to be “her greatest tour ever.”

“She’ll be coming out full force and unrestricted,” the source added. “Janet will begin rigorously dieting. She wants to look her best for herself and her fans.”

Last spring, the singer postponed her “Unbreakable” world tour to focus on starting a family with Al Mana. She had previously postponed 75 North American and European dates due to her pregnancy. The pair split shortly after welcoming their son, Eissa (born Jan. 3). Jackson and the Qatari businessman are amicably co-parenting after ending their marriage.

In a video posted on her website earlier this month (see video below), Janet revealed that she’ll pick up her postponed “Unbreakable” tour on Sept. 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana. The four-month, 56-city “State of the World” tour was named after a track on her album “Rhythm Nation 1814.”

“It’s not about politics,” Jackson explained in the video. “It’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love… I cannot wait to see you on stage.”

She also gave an update on her baby in the video, calling him “so healthy, so beautiful,” and she briefly addressed her split from Al Mana.

“This message was supposed to be about something else, but I’ll get to that in a minute,” Jackson told fans. “I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

Live Nation, which is producing the tour, has the full list of new tour dates.

