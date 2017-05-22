*Jason Derulo will be the featured performer for YouTube’s inaugural live entertainment showcase at this year’s VidCon convention in Anaheim, reports Variety.

The event will take place on June 21 at the Arena at the Anaheim Convention Center. Attendance will be open to all VidCon attendees, but tickets will be granted through a lottery system.

Derulo’s current hit “Swalla” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign has over 211 million YouTube views, and the his videos have garnered more than 1 billion views to date.

The 90-minute live event will also feature appearances by top YouTubers including Tyler Oakley, Rosanna Pansino, Collins Key, Joey Graceffa, and the Slow Mo Guys.

YouTube currently has no plans to live-stream the VidCon event, but a rep said that could change.

YouTube returns as the title sponsor of the 8th Annual VidCon, which runs June 21-24. In 2016, more than 26,400 fans, creators, and industry execs attended.