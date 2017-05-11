*Jason Derulo is the target of a new $10,000 lawsuit accusing him of vandalizing a limo, TMZ reported Thursday.

According to Lonnie Reynolds of American Limo Services, the 27-year-old pop star and a group of friends were picked up in a Sprinter van in March ahead of a concert in Southern California.

Reynolds told the site that on Derulo’s trip back to his Los Angeles mansion, he demanded the driver drop him off right at the front door. Worried about hitting trees, the driver refused Derulo’s request, which got the singer and his entourage upset.

The lawsuit claims Derulo and his crew used broken champagne glasses to scratch windows and damage the seats, in addition to smashing the stereo system.

Though Derulo is the only member of the group being sued for $9,490, sources close to the artist insisted he was not in the vehicle the night the alleged incident occurred.