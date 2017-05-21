*Jay Ellis, who plays Lawrence on Issa Rae’s hit “Insecure” series used his co-star’s instagram account to send a message to his new crush: Michaela Coel, the award-winning creator behind the Netflix comedy series “Chewing Gum.”

“I need you to know how much I am in love with you right now,” he says in the video shot by Rae. The duo are in the middle of shooting season two of “Insecure.” “I would do things here at home that I’m not going to say because I don’t want this to go crazy, but I just need you to know I need you in my life somehow someway.”

Peep the video below.

“So either I’m going to come to London or you can come to LA alright? Because I stayed up until 3 am watching Chewing Gum and I’m in love with you. That’s all I gotta say,” he adds in the clip.

“I’m extremely jealous,” Rae says once Ellis is done confessing his feelings to the camera.

Coel has yet to respond. Meanwhile, season two “Chewing Gum” is currently streaming on Netflix. Michaela stars as young shop assistant Tracey Gordon, a restricted, religious virgin, who wants to have sex and learn more about the world. The show won the BAFTA for Best Female Performance In A Comedy Programme and Breakthrough Talent for Michaela Coel for her work on the show.

Watch: