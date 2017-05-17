Jay Z and Beyonce

*Jay Z and Beyonce are officially a “billion-dollar couple,” according to the latest number crunching at Forbes.

The combined wealth of the married stars has been valued at $1.16 billion, according to the magazine, which estimates Jay Z’s bank at $810 million, and Beyonce’s haul at $350 million.

Bey’s total came mostly from her Formation tour in support of “Lemonade.” The stadium trek raked in more than $256 million in ticket sales and merchandise across 49 dates in Europe and the US.

Also, her company Parkwood Entertainment generates income as a fully functional media company, dabbling in everything from artist management to film making to fashion.

Hov, meanwhile, secured a $200 million deal with touring company Live Nation earlier this month. In addition, Sprint invested $200 million into his music streaming service TIDAL, boosting its worth to $600 million.

The mogul also has Roc Nation, Roc Nation Sports and the champagne brand Armand de Brignac.





