

*We’ve got news on Chuck Berry‘s former St. Louis residence being turned into a museum by the city, but first, news on Jay Z.

If you’ve been paying attention, as a businessman, Mr. Carter just keeps it movin’. In fact the rapper and Live Nation have just announced they have signed another exclusive touring partnership for the next ten years.

The deal is said to be worth $200 million and will extend Jay Z’s association with the live-entertainment company as they will produce and promote all of his live tour events, according to Variety.

“Live Nation and I entered uncharted territory in 2008,” Jay Z, 47, said in a statement. “Over nine years, we have traveled the world producing historic music experiences. [Live Nation president and chief executive officer] Michael Rapino is an industry visionary, and this renewed partnership is a testament to our longstanding relationship and the talented individuals at Live Nation. For the next 10 years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape.”

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: MASS. CHARTER SCHOOL THREATENS TO SUSPEND STUDENTS FOR WEARING BRAIDS

In other entertainment news, St. Louis is planning to convert Chuck Berry’s one-time home into a museum and to create a cultural district around it honoring the rock ‘n’ roll legend and other prominent African Americans who have lived in that part of the city.

The city on Monday solicited bids for the project, which will be centered around the home at 3137 Whittier St. in north St. Louis where Berry lived for eight years in the 1950s. During that time, he wrote many of his biggest hits, including “Maybelline,” ”Roll Over Beethoven,” ”Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

The museum would anchor a “Chuck Berry Cultural District,” to honor Berry, who died in March at age 90, and the area’s African-American heritage.

The neighborhood known as “The Greater Ville” was among the few areas of segregated St. Louis where blacks could own property in the early to mid-1950s. It was home to many famous figures in addition to Berry, including singers Josephine Baker and Tina Turner, comedian Dick Gregory and tennis star Arthur Ashe.

Berry, a lifelong resident of St. Louis, moved from the one-story red brick home in 1958, but he continued to perform regularly at a club not far from his 1950s home until shortly before his death.