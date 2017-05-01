*The lineup has been revealed for Jay Z’s next Budweiser Made in America festival, set for September 2-3 in Philadelphia.
J. Cole and The Chainsmokers will co-headline with Hov himself, according to the announcement released today on social media.
Migos, Solange, Run the Jewels, Little Jewels, 21 Savage, Sampha, Pusha T, Kelela, Stormzy, and more will also perform.
Find the full line up and poster below.
Lineup for @Budweiser #MadeInAmerica 2017 is here! @TIDALHiFi pre-sale starts at 2PM EST. https://t.co/N7f1d8VQC9 pic.twitter.com/AHkJAlzxWY
— Budweiser MIA Fest (@MIAFestival) May 1, 2017