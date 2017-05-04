*Activist and political commentator Van Jones is now part of Roc Nation.

The host of CNN’s “The Messy Truth” on Thursday announced his affiliation with Jay Z’s Roc Nation management firm, which will represent the Yale-educated lawyer in his multiple initiatives and organizations, according to The Associated Press.

Jones, a former environmental adviser to Barack Obama, was instrumental in the administration’s push for more green jobs. He has since sought to help young people from marginalized backgrounds find employment in tech, train San Quintin inmates for work in media, and reform the nation’s prison system.

“Van’s immense capacity for empathy builds bridges,” Jay Z said in a statement, adding that Roc Nation is honored to support Jones’s projects.