*Jennifer Hudson has been chosen to take Alicia Keys’ big red chair for season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

The Oscar winner and “American Idol” alum will join returning judge/coach Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly next season, according to

The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for,” said NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy. “Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

Hudson’s casting comes as “The Voice” prepares to again compete with “American Idol,” which ABC has resurrected following a 15-year run on Fox. Hudson’s fellow “Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson, the winner of season 1, is being eyed for a judging slot when “Idol” returns in the 2017-18 season.

“The Voice” will brings Hudson back to NBC, where she guest-starred on “Smash” and recently co-starred in the network’s “Hairspray Live!” production. Earlier this year, she joined “The Voice UK” as a coach and won her first season.