*Jermaine Jackson Jr. has been getting it in with “Shahs of Sunset” star Asa Soltan Rahmati for quite some time now. The reality star gave birth to their son in January, and while she hasn’t shared any pics of her bundle of joy — and doesn’t plan to — she is gushing over his black and Persian features.

The jewelry designer chopped it up with E! News about motherhood and her biracial tyke. “He’s amazing! He’s so cute! He has so much cheeks. He’s so macho, like he’s such a masculine little newborn and he’s so handsome it’s insane,” she said.

“Motherhood is beautiful, it really is. Everything that you do is for your child and you want the world to be as beautiful as it can be. It makes you a much better person also.”

She continued, “He has this big Persian afro since he’s Persian and black. He’s not lacking in the hair department or attitude department. He has this big attitude with his eyebrows. He’ll raise one up and the other down. And full lips and giant cheeks!”

She took to Twitter shortly after her baby’s birth to discuss his “beautiful spirit” and love for music.

“Soltan has such a beautiful spirit, we can tell already. And he LOVES music since he was in my belly,” she wrote.

Soltan is Asa’s first child with her longtime love, Jermaine, whose parents are Jermaine Jackson and Berry Gordy’s daughter, Hazel Gordy.

Aside from enjoying life as a new mother, Asa has a few new projects coming up. She started selling her jewelry on HSN on April 25 and her first book titled “Golden: Empowering Rituals to Conjure Your Inner Priestess,” dropped on May 9.