Dear Jerrod Carmichael…. please STOP!

At this point, there is nothing groundbreaking or thought-provoking about exploring the N-word.

NEWSFLASH: BLACK PEOPLE ARE OVER IT!!

We have explored every which was there is about why, when, where, and how the N-word is used.

Matter fact, the low-level thinkers long ago decided that the N-word is a “term of endearment.”

Meanwhile, Carmichael believes it’s “childish” to avoid the racial slur, so he’s devoting an entire episode of his NBC comedy series to the word.

In a recent episode of Norman Lear’s podcast, “All of the Above” on PodcastOne, “The Carmichael Show” actor joined him for a conversation about race relations.

In the podcast, Lear leads his sidekick, Paul Hipp, and Carmichael in a countdown to remove the power black culture gives to the word, which they believe only increases divide in our society.

So in an effort to take away the word’s “power,” Carmichael thought it was a good idea to hit up a white man’s show to assist him in leading a NIGGER CHAT. We all know the white males on the show, and probably many of their listeners, enjoyed the moment, but Et tu, Carmichael?



And apparently, Jerrod felt empowered after their N-word chant, proving yet again that Black actors will do ANYTHING to stay employed.

Below is an excerpt from Lear’s podcast:

On the “N-word”:

Lear: “Wouldn’t it be better if the word nigger was available? Making it the worst thing that could ever happen, so that nobody can say anything but the ‘n-word’ – isn’t that a curse on the word and communication?”

Carmichael: “It’s a curse on the word and childish, and does more harm than good. People think – the intention is it’s stopping hatred, but it doesn’t stop hatred and it doesn’t stop, you know, painful language…What it does is preserve a word and make it more dangerous…If we free the word then, perhaps, it will be less dangerous and we – you won’t feel the need to fight the person who says it.”

Hipp: “Take the power away.”

Carmichael: “Exactly. Take the power away from it.”

Lear: “You know what I’d like to do for the audience, who never gets to hear anything but the ‘n-word?’ I’d like to say, in three minutes, one of us will use the n-word, so that they have a chance to call all their friends and let them know that the n-word is going to be spoken in three minutes.”

Carmichael: “We’re setting our watches? Alright.”

Lear: “As a matter of fact, if you have time, you might want to call neighbors, and start a party.”

Carmichael: “Make it a drinking game, if you will. Take a shot every time we say it.”

Hipp: “Did you have to fight for that episode, to be able to say it?”

Carmichael: “It’s some pushback. It’s some concern, but we say it with the best intention. It’s always for the sake of discussion, you know, and that’s what’s fun about this format, is that it’s for the sake of discussion. We want to talk about it, and we want to talk about why you should use it at times and why you shouldn’t use it, and it’s a pretty balanced argument…I’m really excited that I’m here for this groundbreaking.”

Lear: “5…4…3…2…1.”

Lear, Carmichael, Hipp: “Nigger.”

Carmichael: “By the way, that may be one of the greatest moments of my life…I think we’ve done so much for race relations in that moment. A couple of people are angry. Good for them, though. I hope a couple people got angry, and I hope a few – I hope more people felt enlightened.”

Carmichael’s parting thoughts on Lear’s new podcast: “There’s a really great energy in here. I’m so happy you’re doing this. This is beautiful.”

