*A speculative thriller from Blumhouse Productions (Split, Insidious franchise, The Gift) and the mind of Jordan Peele, the first African-American writer/director to cross $100 million at the box office with his debut film, GET OUT arrived on Digital HD on May 9 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on May 23, 2017 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Known as the best reviewed movie of 2017 on Rotten Tomatoes to date, the dark and unsettling break-out hit is deeply relevant to modern day topics, captivating audiences with thrilling conflicts and danger at every turn.

Own GET OUT on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD and be the first to see the chilling alternate ending that flips the script, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, plus much more!

Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya, Sicario), a young African-American man, and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams, “Girls”), a young white woman, have been dating for several months, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate at her family’s upstate home with parents Missy (Catherine Keener, Captain Phillips) and Dean (Bradley Whitford, The Cabin in the Woods). At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

Check out this Behind-the-scenes clip from the making of “Get Out”:

The Blu-ray™ Combo Pack includes a Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD with UltraViolet™.

Blu-ray ™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.

offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away. Digital HD with UltraViolet™ lets you watch movies anywhere, on any device. Users can instantly stream or download movies to watch on iPad®, iPhone®, Android™, smart TVs, connected Blu-ray™ players, game consoles and more.

BLU-RAY™ AND DVD BONUS FEATURES

Alternate Ending with Commentary by Writer/Director Jordan Peele

Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Writer/Director Jordan Peele

Unveiling the Horror of Get Out: Go behind-the-scenes for the making of Get Out

Go behind-the-scenes for the making of Get Out Q&A Discussion with Writer/Director Jordan Peele and the Cast: Director/Writer Jordan Peele sits down with the cast to answer fan questions on the film hosted by Chance the Rapper.

Director/Writer Jordan Peele sits down with the cast to answer fan questions on the film hosted by Chance the Rapper. Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Jordan Peele

For artwork, please log onto our website at www.uphe.com

Website: http://uni.pictures/GetOut

Trailer: http://uni.pictures/GetOutTrailer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GetOutMovie/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GetOutMovie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getoutmovie/

Hashtag: #GetOut

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Catherine Keener

Casting By: Terri Taylor CSA

Costume Designer: Nadine Haders

Edited By: Gregory Plotkin

Production Designer: Rusty Smith

Director of Photography: Toby Oliver ACS

Executive Producers: Raymond Mansfield, Couper Samuelson, Shaun Redick, Jeanette Volturno

Produced By: Sean McKittrick P.G.A , Jason Blum P.G.A , Edward H. Hamm Jr. P.G.A , Jordan Peele P.G.A

Written And Directed By: Jordan Peele

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: May 23, 2017

Copyright: 2017 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61186220 (US)/61186228 (CDN)

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 1.85:1

Rating: R for violence, bloody images, and language including sexual references.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Sound: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1/Dolby 2.0 DVS2, Spanish and French (Canadian) DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Run Time: 1 Hour 43 Minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: May 23, 2017

Copyright: 2017 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61186219 (US)/61186226 (CDN)

Layers: Dual

Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen 1.85:1

Rating: R for violence, bloody images, and language including sexual references.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French (Canadian) Subtitles

Sound: Dolby Digital 5.1/Dolby 2.0 DVS2, Spanish and French Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 1 Hour 43 Minutes

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Pictures, a division of Universal Studios. Universal Studios is a part of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

source:

Tracey Bakun

Publicity Coordinator

CASHMERE AGENCY

www.cashmereagency.com