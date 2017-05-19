*A judge has at last determined the lawful heirs of Prince’s estate.

In an order filed Thursday (May 18), Carver County District Court Judge Kevin Eide officially found that the singer’s six siblings — his sister, Tyka Nelson; two half-sisters, Sharon Nelson and Norrine Nelson; and three half-brothers, Omarr Baker, John R. Nelson and Alfred Jackson — are the lawful heirs to the estate, reportedly valued around $200 million, reports Billboard.

The determination, which comes 13 months after the musician’s sudden death on April 21, 2016, means that other potential heirs will have one year to come forward to have their claims considered by the court.

The filing also affirms that former estate special advisor L. Londell McMillan will serve as the business advisor to three of the heirs: John R. Nelson, Sharon Nelson and Norrine Nelson. McMillan will advise those clients on entertainment industry agreements, except for amendments or renegotiations of such agreements the estate entered prior to Jan. 31, 2017.

Additionally, McMillan’s motion to intervene in hearings involving the estate’s deal with Universal Music Group has been denied, while a motion to quash a subpoena on McMillan was granted.