*Normally I write about fights inside the boxing ring folks, but this is one major fight that’s taking place outside the ring that has huge consequences as it pits television judge Glenda Hatchett and her son, Charles S. Johnson IV, against one of the largest medical institutions in Los Angeles: Cedars Sinai Hospital.

This one is not easy to talk about folks, but it is a story that must be told so let’s begin this by going back in time to the events that occurred on April 13, 2016 at 2:22 am.

Kyira Dixon Johnson the beautiful wife of Charles and the mother of two gorgeous children ages one and two, unfortunately lost her life due to massive blood loss after a scheduled cesarean section delivery of their second son at this particular hospital, the world renown, Cedars Sinai. And now they (Judge Glenda Hatchett and her son, Charles S. Johnson IV) have filed a complaint seeking damages for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress, stating that Kyira’s death was a result of the hospital’s failure to properly and timely respond to her symptoms, and adequately treat her.

At an emotional press conference held just outside the hospital on Wednesday (05-10-17), Judge Hatchett and her son stood shoulder to shoulder to let the world know how they currently feel and what they intend to do legally against this institution.

“The tragic death of this magnificent young woman who had become my daughter was absolutely so unnecessary. The complaint speaks for itself and I trust this lawsuit will spare other families the enormous pain that we are suffering,” said Judge Hatchett.

Hatchett is the host of the nationally syndicated show, Judge Hatchett, now in its 16th season. The family, by the way, is being represented by Attorney Michael Orrin.

The ironic thing about this story is the fact that Kyira was considered to be a very healthy person at the time of her death who enjoyed many activities including skydiving something that a lot of us don’t have the courage to do.

Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family.

