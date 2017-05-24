*Famed director Julie Dash will join the all-female directorial team for Season 2 of “Queen Sugar.”

In addition, Emmy nominee Sharon Lawrence, Alimi Ballard (“The Catch,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”) and Margot Bingham (“Boardwalk Empire”) will all appear in recurring roles.

As previously reported, Season 2 finds the Bordelon siblings Nova (Rutina Wesley), Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) and Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) struggling to move forward with their lives while honoring the legacy of their father following his unexpected passing.

Lawrence will play Lorna, the mother of Charley Bordelon. Sophisticated, charismatic, and complicated, Lorna is a successful, self-motivated businesswoman who raised her daughter to never settle for second best.

Ballard will portray Dr. Robert Dubois, an epidemiologist who works at The Center for American Progress. Sincere, charming and intellectual, Dr. Dubois makes a lasting impression on Nova.

Bingham is Tamar Judith, a cool and confident pop singer who crosses paths with Charley’s ex Davis (Timon Kyle Durrett).

Dash joins a group of season 2 directors handpicked by creator/executive producer Ava DuVernay. The filmmaker through racial and gender boundaries 26 years ago with her Sundance award-winning film “Daughters of the Dust,” and she became the first African-American woman to have a wide theatrical release of her feature film.

Most recently, Dash is the recipient of the New York Film Critics Special Award; the 2017 Robert Smalls Merit and Achievement Award; and the Visionary Award from Women in Film, Washington DC.

She is also currently in production on a feature-length documentary about Vertamae Smart-Grosvenor, a world-renowned author, performer and chef from rural South Carolina who has led a remarkably unique and complex life. The film is based on Grosvenor’s bestselling work, Vibration Cooking: or, the Travel Notes of a Geechee Girl.