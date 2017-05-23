*Mr. Kim Kardashain, AKA Kanye West, has abandoned social media and fled to Wyoming to find his “creative groove,” Page Six reports.

“He’s far from any noise. He’s far from Hollywood and is very isolated right now. He wants to get back into his creative groove,” a source says of the rapper, who suffered a mental breakdown last year.

West’s Instagram and Twitter accounts went dark earlier this month, and he was noticeably absent at Anna Wintour’s Met Gala a few weeks ago. His wife Kim K attended and said Ye was home “taking some time off and really loving that.”

According to Page Six, Kanye is back in the studio, getting inspiration from frequent collaborator Pusha T, who is also president of West’s GOOD Music label. The rapper has been helping Ye “get on track” since his hospital stay for “exhaustion” last year.

“Pusha T has been visiting. He inspires Kanye to write. Kanye’s trying to find his creative voice again, and he has people there to help him get, and stay, on track. He’s still a little off and is trying to get himself back,” the source said.

Another source close to West says his stint in the mountains is not unusual.

“He likes to work in remote places and be in the middle of nowhere as much as he can be,” said the insider.

“That’s his pattern. It’s what he ­always does. He goes away. He’s done Hawaii, Mexico, Paris, Malibu . . . It’s what he’s always done. He’s not in some ‘struggle’ to find his creative voice. Any creative endeavor he’s done, there’s a start to the process and he wants to figure out what he talks about. It’s a creative journey every time and he starts from scratch.”

The West connect insists that fleeing to Wyoming “has nothing to do with his meltdown. Apparently, Ye is very much in a great space mentally.

“He’s jovial, happy . . . has a sense of humor. He’s doing great. He’s not locked in somewhere to regain himself. That’s crazy,” the source said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kim and Kanye were spotted at Disneyland… again.

TMZ obtained video of the couple, who are rumored to be on the verge of divorce, with their daughter North at the Disneyland birthday celebration for a family friend. They also brought Kourtney’s kids, Penelope and Mason. West was bundled up like he was still on that Wyoming mountaintop, despite the hot weather.

Peep the video below:

