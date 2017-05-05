*Kanye West’s social media accounts have suddenly disappeared.

As of Friday afternoon, the rapper’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been deleted, with attempts to connect to the url pages only yielding: “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” on Twitter and “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” on Instagram.

The move came the morning before Yeezy launched his new children’s collection designed with wife Kim Kardashian. The Calabasas-themed range became available at 12 p.m. PT today on TheKidsSupply.com.

The line includes a silk, bias-cut slip dress — complete with lace detailing — for your toddler.

The line also features baseball caps, thermals and track suits embroidered with “Calabasas” that have already been spotted on Kimye’s kids, North, 3, and Saint West, 1.