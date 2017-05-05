Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on September 29, 2016 in Paris. (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on September 29, 2016 in Paris. (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

*Kanye West’s social media accounts have suddenly disappeared.

As of Friday afternoon, the rapper’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been deleted, with attempts to connect to the url pages only yielding: “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” on Twitter and “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” on Instagram.

The move came the morning before Yeezy launched his new children’s collection designed with wife Kim Kardashian. The Calabasas-themed range became available at 12 p.m. PT today on TheKidsSupply.com.

The line includes a silk, bias-cut slip dress — complete with lace detailing — for your toddler.

Slip dresses for $125, from Kim and Kanye West's new children's clothing line

Slip dresses for $125, from Kim and Kanye West’s new children’s clothing line

The line also features baseball caps, thermals and track suits embroidered with “Calabasas” that have already been spotted on Kimye’s kids, North, 3, and Saint West, 1.





Previous ArticleBlack Student Challenges White Teacher for Defending His Liberal Use of the N-Word (Watch)
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind