*TMZ reports that as Kanye West was entering his New York City apartment building with wife Kim Kardashian, an artist standing at the main entrance with a multi-media portrait of West’s late mother holding his daughter caught the rapper’s eye. So moved by the portrait was Kanye that he took it with him inside.

Andrew Gonzalez, the artist, told TMZ that it took him a day to create the piece. Take a look at the portrait here. (We love how the artist captured Nori’s infamous gaze of dismay.)

Kanye’s mother, Donda West, an English professor-turned-manager, died at age 58 after suffering complications from plastic surgery at a Los Angeles-area hospital. North West was born June 15, 2013. Kanye continues to carry a heavy burden over his mother’s death. The Grammy-winning rapper opened up about his mother in an August interview with U.K. music magazine Q. When asked what he has sacrificed for his success, Kanye said, “My mom.”

“If I had never moved to L.A. she’d be alive,” Q quoted Kanye as saying. “I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears.”

In his interview with Q, Kanye talked about how he makes sure to spend quality time with North.

“While [Nori’s] here in Europe I have to have six hours a day with her because otherwise I’ll just work and she’ll get scheduled around meetings,” he was quoted as saying. “Instead, the meetings get scheduled around her.”

The rapper pays tribute to his mother and to North in his single “Only One,” a collaboration with Sir Paul McCartney. He also got tattoos honoring them both.