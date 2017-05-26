*Kanye West didn’t just give his wife flowers for their three-year anniversary.

The rapper showed his love for Kim Kardashian with bouquets upon bouquets of “floating flowers,” which the reality star captured in photos and shared on Snapchat.

“I mean, how cute that I get to come home and see these gorgeous floating flowers,” Kim wrote. “Happy anniversary.”

Earlier in the week, Kim took to social media with her anniversary message to Kanye, including gratitude for being “the best husband and father.”

“I love you so much,” wrote Kim next to throwback photos from her bridal fitting. “I can’t believe it’s been three years!”

3 down, a lifetime to go…❤️ pic.twitter.com/xFcR4Hnv9K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 24, 2017

All may be well on the marriage front, but Straight Shuter is reporting that ratings for the family’s cash cow, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” are dwindling by the week. Family momager Kris Jenner is reportedly looking to boost viewership by forcing President Trump into the storyline.

“In an upcoming episode [of KUWTK] you will see Kim attending Planned Parenthood with her camera crew,” sources told Straight Shuter. “Kris is encouraging all the girls to talk about what is going on in the country and is pushing for at least one of her kids to be a Trump supporter.”

“Kris knows TV, if they all agree it is boring. Kris wants controversy and disagreements and nothing does that more at the moment than talking politics,” the insiders added.