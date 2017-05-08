*Karrueche Tran is reportedly prepared to testify against her ex Chris Brown in the restraining order case that she filed against him earlier this year.

According to TMZ, Karrueche will testify that the emotionally unstable Brown brutalized her by kicking her down a flight of stairs, punching her in the stomach, threatening to shoot her and other death threats.

“He told a few people that he was going to kill me,” she said in a statement to the court. “He said if no one else can have me, then he’s gonna ‘take me out.'”

Tran and Brown dated on and off between 2011 and 2015. They called it quits for good after it was revealed he had a child with model Nia Guzman.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Mary J. Blige Had to Rewrite Her New Album When Marriage Crumbled

Tran has been trying to serve Chris for more than 2 months, but he has successfully dodged the process server … until Thursday night when he was hit with legal docs at his birthday party.

Her lawyer confirmed to the Daily News, saying: “Chris Brown has been served and we will see him in court,” lawyer Patrick Blood said.

“The allegations made under the original restraining order are still maintained and we look forward to getting to the merits, which up until now we haven’t been able to do.”

Karrueche finally built up her confidence to finally face off with Brown, especially after the alleged recent death threats. Sources close to Karrueche say she wants to motivate other women who are in similar abusive relationships.

As you know, Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault of ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and was subsequently ordered to attend anger management rehab.

Save

Save