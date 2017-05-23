*Karrueche Tran had a court date today in her attempt to get a permanent restraining order against ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, but both parties were a no show.

Tran, currently shooting the TNT series “Claws” in New Orleans, tried to call in her testimony against Breezy, but the judge was not in the mood. According to TMZ, Tran was told that she had to either appear in person or give 12 days notice of her plan to call in.

The case was continued so Tran could file the proper paperwork. As previously reported, Tran has accused Brown of threatening to kill her.

A lawyer for Brown claims he was never served with legal docs, despite TMZ footage of him appearing to be served at his birthday party.

