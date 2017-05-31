We’re not sure what the hell comedian Kathy Griffin was thinking when she came up with that disgusting and bloody severed head of President Donald Trump stunt. In any event, she’s paying the price … big time.

Just moments ago, CNN announced that it has dropped Griffin from its annual New Year’s Eve special in the wake of her gory photo shoot posing with the “severed head” of the president.

“I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong,” she tweeted hours after images from the controversial photo shoot were released via TMZ.

Griffin has co-hosted the cable-news outlet’s New Year’s program with Anderson Cooper for several years, often pushing the limits with raunchy jokes during the program.

Earlier we reported …

*Kathy Griffin showed us exactly how she feels about Donald Trump in a photo shoot that made headlines today for its shock value.

The comedian holds up a model of the president’s bloody, detached head while posing for famed photog Tyler Shields, who is known for edgy, shocking pics.

TMZ got hold of the images before its release.

During the photo shoot, Kathy joked that she and Tyler would need to move to Mexico once the pics got released, for fear they’d be thrown in prison.

