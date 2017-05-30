*Kathy Griffin showed us exactly how she feels about Donald Trump in a photo shoot that made headlines today for its shock value.

The comedian holds up a model of the president’s bloody, detached head while posing for famed photog Tyler Shields, who is known for edgy, shocking pics.

TMZ got hold of the images before its release.

During the photo shoot, Kathy joked that she and Tyler would need to move to Mexico once the pics got released, for fear they’d be thrown in prison.

Watch video of the photo shoot below: