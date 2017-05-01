Singer Katy Perry attends the celebration of Chanel's Gabrielle Bag hosted by Caroline De Maigret and Pharrell Williams at Giorgio Baldi on April 6, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.

*Katy Perry is being dragged across hot Instagram coals for a remark in which she used Barack Obama former presidency as a metaphor for her former hair color.

During an Instagram Live video, the singer responded to a fan’s comment about her black hair before she turned blonde.

“Oh someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair.’ Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later,” she said, turning around to laugh with her friends.

Watch below:

Minutes after the comment left hr lips, Twitter began dragging her toward cancellation.

“Katy perry compared barack obama to her ‘old black hair,’” tweeted one user. “career cancelled.”

“Katy Perry really f—- tried it with that white ass joke,” tweeted another. “What does Barack Obama have to do with your dry ass white hair?”

Several folks came to the pop star’s defense, tweeting what they felt was Katy’s intent behind the comment.

But it fell on deaf ears.





