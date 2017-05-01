*Katy Perry is being dragged across hot Instagram coals for a remark in which she used Barack Obama former presidency as a metaphor for her former hair color.

During an Instagram Live video, the singer responded to a fan’s comment about her black hair before she turned blonde.

“Oh someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair.’ Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later,” she said, turning around to laugh with her friends.

Watch below:

Minutes after the comment left hr lips, Twitter began dragging her toward cancellation.

“Katy perry compared barack obama to her ‘old black hair,’” tweeted one user. “career cancelled.”

“Katy Perry really f—- tried it with that white ass joke,” tweeted another. “What does Barack Obama have to do with your dry ass white hair?”

Several folks came to the pop star’s defense, tweeting what they felt was Katy’s intent behind the comment.

Katy Perry meant she wants Obama back and can’t have him same way ppl want her black hair and won’t get it back … Christ ppl lol — Wally Szczerbiak (@findingwhitney) April 30, 2017

@PerezHilton @katyperry y’all twisted this up. she wants Obama back but can’t have him back…the same way people want her old hair & won’t get it back b/c its gone — Jessica (@Jes00sica) May 1, 2017

But it fell on deaf ears.

@katyperry look at this bald headed scalawag ass bitch. . Your lame ass haircut had nothing to do with Obama. Even ur friends didn’t laugh🙄 https://t.co/S0GFmZUg7e — 🌹Muva moon 🌙 (@_zolarmoon) April 30, 2017

.@katyperry Just note how the words “old” and “black” triggered an Obama retort. But Migos to boost her last trash single tho right? FOH. She’s washed. — keddy (@donkategena) May 1, 2017

Not Katy Perry pretending to be a woke activist then making an insensitive joke comparing her hair to Obama pic.twitter.com/uex3jZ8orS — #1 snake stan (@slitherswift) April 30, 2017