*Perhaps it was strategic that Katy Perry chose Nicki Minaj to jump on “Swish Swish,” a track from her upcoming album, “Witness,” that appears to be a dis toward Taylor Swift.

The song is said to be an answer to Swift firing the first shot in 2015 with her track, “Bad Blood.”

“Keep calm honey I’mma stick around for more than a minute, get used to it,” Perry sings in “Swish Swish.” “Funny my name keeps coming out your mouth, cuz I’m still winning, lay ‘em up like…swish swish, bish.”

Minaj had her own beef with Taylor following the nomination announcements for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

If you recall, Nicki tweeted her disappointment that her video for “Anaconda” or “Feeling Myself” was not nominated for Video of the Year. She tweeted: “If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year.”

Swift, who was nominated for video of the year, thought Nicki’s comments were directed towards her and tweeted: [email protected] I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to put women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.”

Cut to Nicki’s verse on “Swish Swish.”

“Silly rap beefs just give me more checks,” she raps.

She later sings: “Don’t be trying to double back, I already despise you. All the fake love you’ve shown me couldn’t even disguise you.”

Listen to the entire tag-team dragging below: