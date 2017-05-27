*Keegan-Michael Key (formerly of “Key and Peele”) has signed on to star in Mike Birbiglia’s dramatic comedy “Don’t Think Twice,” which focuses on an improv troupe that’s tested when they lose the lease on their home venue and jealousy and backstabbing arise when one person breaks big.

Below is the full summary:

Produced by Mike Birbiglia, along with Cold Iron Pictures’ Miranda Bailey and Amanda Marshall, and executive produced by Ira Glass and The Film Arcade’s J. Beck and Andy Bohn, Don’t Think Twice is a dramatic comedy about an improv group who loses the lease on their home theater at the same time that one of their cast members gets chosen for the biggest sketch comedy show on TV. It’s about the bitterness and backstabbing that occur between friends when they realize that maybe not everyone’s gonna make it after all.

The film co-stars Gillian Jacobs (“Community,” “Love”), Mike Birbiglia (TRAINWRECK), Kate Micucci (“Garfunkel and Oates”), Tami Sagher (writer, “Inside Amy Schumer”) and Chris Gethard (“Broad City”).

“I’m over the moon about filming this project with this cast, this crew and these producers,” said writer, director and co-star Birbiglia. “Miranda Bailey and the team at Cold Iron and Film Arcade are such a creative and thoughtful bunch of folks. This is exactly what I want to be doing, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Keegan earned his first Emmy nod this year for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. “Key & Peele” is nominated for writing for a variety series and writing for a variety special.

During the Emmy series SAG Foundation Q&A earlier this month, Keegan explained his process of creating characters.

“You have to have your antenna up all the time when you’re a sketch performer and just say, ‘What’s this behavior? What’s that vocal signature? What’s that person doing? Now…why would anybody walk like that?’”