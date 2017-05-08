*Keke Palmer, most recently a star in Ryan Murphy’s “Scream Queens,” has signed with power agency UTA for worldwide representation in all areas, reports Variety.

A team of agents will reportedly manage her interests in film, television, music, licensing and endorsements, and digital media.

Palmer was last seen as Zayday Williams in Fox’s “Scream Queens,” opposite Emma Roberts and Jamie Lee Curtis. She also previously starred in Fox’s Emmy-winning “Grease Live!” as Marty. Other past TV credits include “Masters of Sex”, “Berlin Station,” and “Full Circle.”

On the big screen, she will next be seen in the indie feature “Pimp.” Other past film credits include “Akeelah and the Bee” and “Joyful Noise.”

In early 2017 her memoir was released, titled, “I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice.”

On the music side, Palmer recently released “Wind Up (feat. Quavo),” a single off of her upcoming album of the same name.

She continues to be represented by Laron Entertainment, Young Management Group and Hertz Lichtenstein & Young.