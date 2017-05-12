*Kellyanne Conway is blaming sexism on that epic eyeroll from CNN’s Anderson Cooper that made national headlines.

“Can you imagine rolling your eyes, having a male anchor on a network roll eyes at Hillary Clinton, at somebody, a female representative spokeswoman for President Obama or President Bill Clinton? I think not,” Conway said on Fox & Friends Thursday morning.

“He had me sit through a bunch of tapes showing then candidate Trump commending Jim Comey about Hillary Clinton’s emails, talking about him etc. and the fact is that they showed all these clips and it showed candidate Trump in Grand Rapids Michigan and I said ‘hey, thanks for the trip down memory lane,’” Conway recalled.

Cooper rolled his eyes when Conway was trying to explain that it was perfectly reasonable for her boss to fire Comey despite praising him on multiple occasions.

“I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that,” Conway said.

Watch Kellyanne’s sexism spin below, followed by the eyeroll that got things rolling.